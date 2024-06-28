VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ:VCIG) Short Interest Update

VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ:VCIG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 266,500 shares, an increase of 505.7% from the May 31st total of 44,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 433,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VCI Global

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VCI Global stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ:VCIG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

VCI Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCIG traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.59. 92,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.20. VCI Global has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $9.35.

About VCI Global

VCI Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides business and technology consulting services in Malaysia. The company offers business strategy consultancy services, including listing solutions, investors relations, and boardroom strategies consultancy. It also provides technology consultancy services and solutions, such as digital development, fintech solution, and software solutions.

