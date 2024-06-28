Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD) Short Interest Update

Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 787,000 shares, a decrease of 96.7% from the May 31st total of 23,840,000 shares. Approximately 13.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Velo3D Price Performance

VLD opened at $3.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Velo3D has a 52-week low of $2.71 and a 52-week high of $87.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.23 and its 200-day moving average is $10.66.

Get Velo3D alerts:

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.80) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.79 million during the quarter. Velo3D had a negative net margin of 208.75% and a negative return on equity of 160.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Velo3D

About Velo3D

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VLD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Velo3D by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,965,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 173,075 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Velo3D in the fourth quarter valued at $1,661,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Velo3D by 12.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 211,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 23,100 shares during the period. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Velo3D during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Velo3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velo3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.