Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD) Short Interest Update

Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 787,000 shares, a decrease of 96.7% from the May 31st total of 23,840,000 shares. Approximately 13.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.
VLD opened at $3.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Velo3D has a 52-week low of $2.71 and a 52-week high of $87.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.23 and its 200-day moving average is $10.66.
Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.80) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.79 million during the quarter. Velo3D had a negative net margin of 208.75% and a negative return on equity of 160.98%.
Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.
