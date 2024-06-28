Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Trading Down 4.5%

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $33.55 and last traded at $33.65. Approximately 163,515 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,109,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.23.

VERA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Vera Therapeutics from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Vera Therapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Wedbush upped their target price on Vera Therapeutics from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.86.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.15. The company has a quick ratio of 28.63, a current ratio of 28.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts anticipate that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Joseph R. Young sold 5,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $228,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,126,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Joseph R. Young sold 5,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $228,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,126,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean Grant sold 99,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $3,954,187.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,608.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vera Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $227,027,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Vera Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $103,189,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Vera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $17,087,000. Kynam Capital Management LP increased its position in Vera Therapeutics by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 3,650,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,142,000 after buying an additional 694,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vera Therapeutics by 31.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,148,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,653,000 after buying an additional 515,106 shares during the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

