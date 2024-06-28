Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ:VGASW) Short Interest Up 160.0% in June

Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ:VGASW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 160.0% from the May 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Verde Clean Fuels Stock Performance

NASDAQ VGASW traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,711. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.19. Verde Clean Fuels has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $0.30.

About Verde Clean Fuels

Verde Clean Fuels, Inc focuses on suppling gasoline and other fuels derived from renewable feedstocks or natural gas. It specializes in the conversion of synthesis gas, or syngas, derived from feedstocks, such as biomass, municipal solid waste, and mixed plastics, as well as natural gas, including synthetic natural gas and other feedstocks, into gasoline through proprietary liquid fuels technology.

