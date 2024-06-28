Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ:VGASW) Short Interest Up 160.0% in June

Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ:VGASW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 160.0% from the May 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Verde Clean Fuels Stock Performance
NASDAQ VGASW traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,711. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.19. Verde Clean Fuels has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $0.30.
About Verde Clean Fuels
