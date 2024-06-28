Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Receives $35.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.20.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRNT. StockNews.com raised shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT opened at $32.69 on Friday. Verint Systems has a 12-month low of $18.41 and a 12-month high of $40.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 68.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $265.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.45 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 5.52%. As a group, analysts expect that Verint Systems will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Verint Systems news, insider Peter Fante sold 4,417 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $161,662.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,622,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Verint Systems news, insider Peter Fante sold 4,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $161,662.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,622,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 44,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $1,334,040.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,234 shares in the company, valued at $27,027,861.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 507,043 shares of company stock valued at $16,725,138 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNT. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 4.4% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 173.7% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 29,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Verint Systems during the first quarter worth $30,000. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

