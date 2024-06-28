Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Sold by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $87.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12-month low of $23.51 and a 12-month high of $109.27. The company has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a PE ratio of 83.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.56.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Vertiv had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 44.95%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.11.

Insider Transactions at Vertiv

In other news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 9,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $1,041,519.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,882,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,296,488.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Vertiv news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 9,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $1,041,519.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,882,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,296,488.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Anders Karlborg sold 46,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total transaction of $4,331,812.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,003 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,531.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,162,739 shares of company stock valued at $400,713,362. 5.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Vertiv

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

