Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Downgraded by Rosenblatt Securities to Neutral

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $8.25 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $10.00. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on VIAV. Argus upgraded Viavi Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded Viavi Solutions from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viavi Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.65.

Viavi Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Viavi Solutions stock opened at $6.80 on Wednesday. Viavi Solutions has a 52 week low of $6.60 and a 52 week high of $11.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -340.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Viavi Solutions news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 6,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total transaction of $50,005.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,860.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 14,985 shares of company stock worth $109,969 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,019 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

