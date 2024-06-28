Victoria Gold (TSE:VGC) Downgraded by Desjardins

Desjardins lowered shares of Victoria Gold (TSE:VGC – Free Report) from a moderate buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on VGC. Pi Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of Victoria Gold in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Victoria Gold from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Victoria Gold
Victoria Gold Price Performance
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Victoria Gold
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- BlackBerry Stock: Strong Earnings, Profitability Challenges Ahead
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Progress Software Stock Back in the Green After Beating Forecasts
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Goldman Sachs Raises Stock Target for Affirm: Key Insights
Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.