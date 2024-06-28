Victoria Gold (TSE:VGC) Downgraded by Desjardins

Desjardins lowered shares of Victoria Gold (TSE:VGC – Free Report) from a moderate buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on VGC. Pi Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of Victoria Gold in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Victoria Gold from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Victoria Gold ( TSE:VGC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$82.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$99.80 million.

