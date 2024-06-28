VirnetX (NYSE:VHC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.93

VirnetX Holding Co. (NYSE:VHC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.93 and traded as high as $7.50. VirnetX shares last traded at $6.88, with a volume of 65,036 shares.
VirnetX Stock Down 0.6 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.94. The company has a market capitalization of $25.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.00.
VirnetX (NYSE:VHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VirnetX had a negative net margin of 374,891.66% and a negative return on equity of 46.75%.
About VirnetX
VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc, operates as an Internet security software and technology company primarily in the United States. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications over the Internet using zero trust network access.
