Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.24.

VIRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on Virtu Financial from $22.50 to $24.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Virtu Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Virtu Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Virtu Financial

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial Stock Down 1.2 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 14.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,037,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,911,000 after purchasing an additional 126,965 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 85,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Virtu Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $195,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 23.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,717,000 after purchasing an additional 96,772 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 27.7% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 280,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,834,000 after buying an additional 60,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VIRT opened at $22.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Virtu Financial has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $25.68. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.36.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $366.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.79 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 6.04%. Research analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is currently 67.13%.

About Virtu Financial

(Get Free Report

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.