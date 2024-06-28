Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,663 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,943,773 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,973,432,000 after buying an additional 596,950 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Visa by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,895,788 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,659,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,238 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,895,015,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,229,004 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,272,846,000 after purchasing an additional 374,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,824,113 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,078,408,000 after purchasing an additional 85,123 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on V shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Visa in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $322.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.56.

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $150,833.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,402 shares of company stock worth $9,559,382 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V traded down $4.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $262.30. 13,955,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,809,445. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.41. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.68 and a fifty-two week high of $290.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

