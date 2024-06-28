Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Rating Reiterated by Roth Mkm

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Roth Mkm in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $40.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.04% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.33.

Shares of VSTO stock opened at $37.37 on Wednesday. Vista Outdoor has a 12-month low of $23.33 and a 12-month high of $37.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -339.73 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.94 and a 200-day moving average of $32.03.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $693.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.43 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 19.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bluefin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 201.4% in the 1st quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 33,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 22,642 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 6,199 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 501,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,452,000 after acquiring an additional 32,675 shares during the period. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

