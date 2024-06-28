VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) CFO Sells $349,014.79 in Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) CFO Adam R. Townsend sold 32,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $349,014.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 704,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,493,118.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

VIZIO stock opened at $10.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 118.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.67. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $11.28.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $353.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.95 million. VIZIO had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 1.00%. VIZIO’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research raised shares of VIZIO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VZIO. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in VIZIO in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in VIZIO in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VIZIO during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. 66.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

