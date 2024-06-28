Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (NASDAQ:HLAL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (NASDAQ:HLAL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0206 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ HLAL opened at $51.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $441.67 million, a P/E ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.43. Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF has a 12-month low of $39.62 and a 12-month high of $51.10.

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF Company Profile

The Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (HLAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA Shariah index, a principles-selected, market-cap-weighted index of US equities. HLAL was launched on Jul 16, 2019 and is managed by Wahed.

