Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Given New $17.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on WBA. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.07.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

NASDAQ WBA opened at $12.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.78. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a twelve month low of $11.68 and a twelve month high of $31.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.72 and a 200 day moving average of $20.33.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.38. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.11% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $37.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.29%.

Insider Activity at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other news, Director Inderpal S. Bhandari purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $54,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,150. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Inderpal S. Bhandari purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $54,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,150. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Manmohan Mahajan purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.38 per share, for a total transaction of $116,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,859.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Walgreens Boots Alliance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.5% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 29,409 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at $333,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 115,196 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at $297,000. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

