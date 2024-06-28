Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 5,993,805 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 14,008,702 shares.The stock last traded at $12.26 and had previously closed at $12.19.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WBA. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.64.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.33. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of -1.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $36.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.94 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.11% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.29%.

In related news, CFO Manmohan Mahajan acquired 6,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.38 per share, for a total transaction of $116,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,859.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CFO Manmohan Mahajan purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.38 per share, for a total transaction of $116,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 166,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,859.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Inderpal S. Bhandari purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $54,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 268.4% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 184,722 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 134,587 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 75,776 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 21,352 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 23,072 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 7,132 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 323,817 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 106.5% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 49,720 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 25,637 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

