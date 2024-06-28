Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) CEO Sells $1,991,790.36 in Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $1,991,790.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,960,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,851,892.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

C Douglas Mcmillon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Walmart alerts:

On Thursday, May 23rd, C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.23, for a total value of $1,899,758.52.

On Thursday, April 25th, C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $1,748,313.72.

Walmart Price Performance

NYSE WMT traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,814,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,086,430. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.74 and a 200 day moving average of $59.11. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $69.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Walmart from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Walmart from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.97.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Walmart

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Walmart by 199.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.