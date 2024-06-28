Wanchain Price Reaches $0.19 (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000319 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a total market cap of $38.34 million and $4.39 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00046439 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00008171 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00013062 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00011135 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00005920 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000126 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,082,317 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

