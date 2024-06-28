Want Want China (OTCMKTS:WWNTY) Trading 6.8% Higher

Shares of Want Want China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WWNTY – Get Free Report) traded up 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.12 and last traded at $30.12. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.07 and its 200 day moving average is $29.22.

Want Want China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells food and beverages. The company operates through four segments: Rice Crackers, Dairy Products and Beverages, Snack Foods, and Other Products. It offers sugar coated crackers, savoury crackers, fried crackers, and gift packs; flavored milk, room temperature yogurt, yogurt drinks, ready-to-drink coffee, juice and sports drinks, herbal tea, and milk powder; candies, popsicles, ball cakes and jellies, beans, nuts, and other snacks; and wine and other food products.

