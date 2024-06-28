Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 3,579 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,579 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $19,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $120.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $102.66 and a one year high of $125.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.9304 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

