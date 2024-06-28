Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 44,740 Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,428,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,740 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.11% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $68,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $234,000.

Shares of FMHI opened at $48.43 on Friday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 12-month low of $43.88 and a 12-month high of $48.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.86.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a $0.163 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

