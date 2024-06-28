Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 310 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 528,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $44,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,361.4% during the fourth quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $93.75 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $65.53 and a 52 week high of $93.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.78 and a 200 day moving average of $82.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

