Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Grows Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 63.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,420,702 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 551,004 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.22% of Devon Energy worth $71,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 31.4% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 832 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,887 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 675 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Devon Energy by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,587 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its position in Devon Energy by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 7,784 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. 69.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $1,020,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DVN stock opened at $47.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $40.47 and a one year high of $55.09. The firm has a market cap of $29.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.08.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DVN. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.24.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DVN

Devon Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.