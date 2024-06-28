Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 22.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 357,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,126 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $171,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VOO opened at $503.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $456.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $375.95 and a twelve month high of $505.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $483.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $465.34.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

