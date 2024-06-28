Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $18.12 Million Stock Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,892 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.09% of Jacobs Solutions worth $18,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Union Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE J opened at $139.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.57 and a 12-month high of $154.50. The firm has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.55 and its 200-day moving average is $140.36.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on J shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair cut shares of Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $229,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,711,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total transaction of $976,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 541,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,450,871.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $229,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,711,532.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,503,195. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

