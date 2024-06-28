Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $21.33 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.11% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $21,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 164,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,169,000 after acquiring an additional 13,309 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2,796.5% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 73,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,764,000 after acquiring an additional 70,696 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $112.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.78. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.33 and a fifty-two week high of $113.08.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.9354 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

