Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 531,320 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,772 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $48,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter worth about $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 18.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 98,682 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,007,000 after purchasing an additional 15,680 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Starbucks by 20.1% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 16,744 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Starbucks by 4.1% in the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 18,338 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 117.4% in the third quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,264 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 9,862 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $79.24 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $71.80 and a twelve month high of $107.66. The stock has a market cap of $89.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.29.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 62.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,933,582.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,750 shares of company stock valued at $878,893 over the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.54.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

