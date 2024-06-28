Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 17,434 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 272,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,434 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.35% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $43,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 25.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,531,000 after purchasing an additional 9,920 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 669.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,929,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,886,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

IWN stock opened at $150.86 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $124.97 and a twelve month high of $159.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.06 and its 200-day moving average is $152.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

