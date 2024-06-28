Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 39,094 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 632,053 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,094 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of TJX Companies worth $64,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at $2,923,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 17.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 109,428 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,726,000 after purchasing an additional 16,304 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in TJX Companies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 9,038 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its position in TJX Companies by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 30,956 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in TJX Companies by 105.9% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,378,802 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $211,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,303 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $110.55 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.25 and a 1 year high of $111.79. The company has a market cap of $124.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.79 and its 200 day moving average is $97.98.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.22%.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,033,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,089,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $2,043,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,354,191.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,033,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,893 shares in the company, valued at $11,089,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,003 shares of company stock valued at $5,060,941. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TJX. UBS Group raised their price target on TJX Companies from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on TJX Companies from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 price objective on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $113.00 price objective on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.37.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

