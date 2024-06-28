Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,131,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,690 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.30% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $51,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VMBS. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 26,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 460,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,362,000 after acquiring an additional 70,816 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $390,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 141,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,544,000 after buying an additional 31,248 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VMBS stock opened at $45.60 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $42.06 and a 12 month high of $46.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.38.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

