Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Raises Position in Franklin Income Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:INCM)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:INCM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 797,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,958 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 19.94% of Franklin Income Focus ETF worth $20,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Income Focus ETF during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Franklin Income Focus ETF during the 4th quarter worth $388,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin Income Focus ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,263,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Franklin Income Focus ETF by 6,231.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 49,850 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin Income Focus ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA INCM opened at $25.98 on Friday. Franklin Income Focus ETF has a one year low of $23.36 and a one year high of $27.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.71.

Franklin Income Focus ETF Profile

The Franklin Income Focus ETF (INCM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund actively manages a diversified portfolio of equities and debt securities. The fund seeks to maximize income over a full market cycle by utilizing income generation strategies and investing opportunistically across various assets classes, markets, and sectors.

