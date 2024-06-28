Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 12,898 Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 938,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,898 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $19,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PCY. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Revisor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the third quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000.

NYSEARCA:PCY opened at $20.24 on Friday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a twelve month low of $17.30 and a twelve month high of $20.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.20.

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

