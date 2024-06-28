Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 32,422 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 32,422 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $22,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMM. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of 3M by 448.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 43,787 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after buying an additional 35,796 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of 3M by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 61,541 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,762,000 after buying an additional 6,425 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,488,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in 3M by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 32,580 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 15,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC lifted its position in 3M by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 29,366 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Stock Performance

NYSE MMM opened at $103.50 on Friday. 3M has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $106.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $57.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.80 and a 200-day moving average of $99.26.

3M Cuts Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $91.13 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.58.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

