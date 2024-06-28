Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 45,740 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 226,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 45,740 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $23,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCI. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,303,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 2,316.5% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 84,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,933,000 after purchasing an additional 80,916 shares in the last quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1.0% during the first quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. now owns 29,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 34,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of CCI opened at $97.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.72 and a fifty-two week high of $119.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.31 and its 200-day moving average is $104.90.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.92). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 195.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCI. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Argus downgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.21.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CCI

Crown Castle Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.