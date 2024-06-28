Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 50,641 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,428,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,641 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.72% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $61,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 33.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 506,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,116,000 after buying an additional 12,598 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 21,903.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 13,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 50,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $26.49 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $27.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.21.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

