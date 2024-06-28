Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 9,113 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,113 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 2.32% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF worth $24,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 48.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 240,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,240,000 after purchasing an additional 78,168 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 16.2% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 17,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF stock opened at $102.50 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $80.99 and a 52 week high of $109.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.69.

