Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 9,484 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 424,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,484 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $55,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BX. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 763.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ruth Porat bought 219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $119.48 per share, with a total value of $26,166.12. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,488.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Blackstone from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Argus lifted their price target on Blackstone from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Blackstone from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (down from $129.00) on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.65.

Blackstone Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of BX stock opened at $125.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.35. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.59 and a 12-month high of $133.56. The firm has a market cap of $89.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.53.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.98. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.31%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

