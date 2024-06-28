Wedbush Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Cathay General Bancorp in a report released on Monday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.96. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cathay General Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.95 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.05 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $339.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.85 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 13.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share.

CATY has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cathay General Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of CATY stock opened at $37.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.13. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $31.47 and a one year high of $45.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $416,000. EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 10,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $312,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the period. 75.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 30.09%.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

