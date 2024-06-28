Wedbush Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Comerica in a research report issued on Monday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.09. The consensus estimate for Comerica’s current full-year earnings is $5.08 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.56 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.57 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 13.11%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.39 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Comerica from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Comerica in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Comerica from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Comerica from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Comerica from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.13.

CMA opened at $47.84 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.25. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $37.40 and a fifty-two week high of $57.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is 56.46%.

In related news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 7,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $382,381.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,541.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Comerica by 50.2% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comerica during the first quarter worth $259,000. Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new position in Comerica during the first quarter worth $11,872,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Comerica during the first quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Comerica by 2.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 150,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

