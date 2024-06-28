Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Position Trimmed by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,100 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $7,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 97,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 11,825 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 121,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 46,525 shares during the period. Slagle Financial LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 138,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,822,000 after purchasing an additional 68,356 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 35,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,499,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:WFC traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.08. The stock had a trading volume of 13,454,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,425,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.93. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $38.38 and a 1-year high of $62.55.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 29.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.15.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

