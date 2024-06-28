Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Sendero Wealth Management LLC

Sendero Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 67.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62,649 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 528,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 356,620 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WFC. StockNews.com raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Argus boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.15.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 3.4 %

NYSE WFC traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.39. 31,064,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,567,232. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.55 and its 200-day moving average is $55.04. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $38.38 and a 12-month high of $62.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.23%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

