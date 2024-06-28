Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.25.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WERN. Barclays reduced their price target on Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna reissued a “negative” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Monday. Bank of America cut their target price on Werner Enterprises from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Werner Enterprises from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WERN. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 16.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 5.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 244,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,516,000 after acquiring an additional 11,920 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 115.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Werner Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 0.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 869,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,860,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

WERN opened at $35.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.90. Werner Enterprises has a 52-week low of $33.12 and a 52-week high of $47.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.63.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.14). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $769.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Werner Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 42.75%.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

