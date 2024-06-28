Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.25.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on WERN. Barclays reduced their price target on Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna reissued a “negative” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Monday. Bank of America cut their target price on Werner Enterprises from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Werner Enterprises from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Werner Enterprises
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Werner Enterprises Price Performance
WERN opened at $35.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.90. Werner Enterprises has a 52-week low of $33.12 and a 52-week high of $47.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.63.
Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.14). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $769.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Werner Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.
Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 42.75%.
Werner Enterprises Company Profile
Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Werner Enterprises
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- BlackBerry Stock: Strong Earnings, Profitability Challenges Ahead
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Progress Software Stock Back in the Green After Beating Forecasts
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Goldman Sachs Raises Stock Target for Affirm: Key Insights
Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.