West Coast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCZC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

West Coast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCZC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

West Coast Community Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCZC remained flat at $34.78 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,804. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.94. West Coast Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $24.25 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The company has a market cap of $293.54 million, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.76.

West Coast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCZC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.35 million for the quarter.

West Coast Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

West Coast Community Bancorp Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. West Coast Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.15%.

West Coast Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Santa Cruz County Bank that provides a range of commercial and personal banking services to residents and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, certificate of deposits, and health savings accounts; and individual retirement account and retirement plans.

