West Coast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCZC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

West Coast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCZC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
West Coast Community Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SCZC remained flat at $34.78 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,804. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.94. West Coast Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $24.25 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The company has a market cap of $293.54 million, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.76.
West Coast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCZC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.35 million for the quarter.
West Coast Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement
West Coast Community Bancorp Company Profile
West Coast Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Santa Cruz County Bank that provides a range of commercial and personal banking services to residents and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, certificate of deposits, and health savings accounts; and individual retirement account and retirement plans.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than West Coast Community Bancorp
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Qualcomm Stock: AI-Powered Growth Despite Volatility
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Salesforce Stock: Meeting Recap, AI Focus, and Forecast
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Is CAVA Overextended? A Closer Look at This High-Flying Stock
Receive News & Ratings for West Coast Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Coast Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.