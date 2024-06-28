WH Ireland Group (LON:WHI) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.80

WH Ireland Group plc (LON:WHI – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 3.10 ($0.04). WH Ireland Group shares last traded at GBX 3.15 ($0.04), with a volume of 10,703,771 shares changing hands.

WH Ireland Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4.22. The company has a market capitalization of £7.43 million, a P/E ratio of -45.00 and a beta of 0.43.

WH Ireland Group Company Profile

WH Ireland Group plc provides wealth management, wealth planning, and broking services primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Capital Markets. The Wealth Management segment provides investment management solutions and financial advisory services to retail clients.

