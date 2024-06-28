Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLRP) Shares Down 2.7%

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRP – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.12 and last traded at $2.12. 111 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.18.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.57.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.