WhiteCoin Price Down 0.3% Over Last 7 Days (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 28th. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $3.09 million and $150,667.15 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.57 or 0.00121335 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00009761 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00014849 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000161 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001636 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 369.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

