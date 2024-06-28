WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Litchfield Hills Research

Litchfield Hills Research upgraded shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for WidePoint’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WidePoint in a research report on Sunday, June 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Shares of WYY opened at $3.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.89 million, a P/E ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.54. WidePoint has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $4.15.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a negative return on equity of 24.70%. The business had revenue of $34.21 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WidePoint stock. Platform Technology Partners lifted its holdings in WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) by 74.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,753 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners owned about 0.53% of WidePoint worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. It offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploys identity management solutions that provides secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

