William Blair Initiates Coverage on Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP)

Equities research analysts at William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SLP. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Simulations Plus from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Simulations Plus from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

Shares of SLP opened at $47.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $957.12 million, a P/E ratio of 90.34 and a beta of 0.75. Simulations Plus has a 1-year low of $32.69 and a 1-year high of $52.69.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $18.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.31 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 16.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Simulations Plus will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Daniel L. Weiner sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total transaction of $157,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,147.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $798,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,600,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,791,788.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel L. Weiner sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total value of $157,007.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,147.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,899,808. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 2.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 128,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 1.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 469,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,597,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the third quarter valued at $335,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the third quarter valued at $1,094,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 21.8% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 185,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,733,000 after purchasing an additional 33,177 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

