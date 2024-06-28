Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Sets New 52-Week High at $431.03

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $431.03 and last traded at $425.09, with a volume of 57432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $426.22.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WING. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Wingstop from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Wingstop from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Wingstop from $350.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Wingstop from $421.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $349.72.

The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $390.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $337.39.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.34 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 31.32%.

In related news, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.74, for a total transaction of $255,252.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,873.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.74, for a total transaction of $255,252.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,873.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ania Smith sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.91, for a total value of $215,595.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,379.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,191 shares of company stock valued at $2,443,547. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Wingstop by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,924,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,071,473,000 after acquiring an additional 104,780 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Wingstop by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,273,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $833,026,000 after acquiring an additional 101,917 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Wingstop by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,626,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $292,520,000 after acquiring an additional 370,032 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Wingstop by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,167,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $209,915,000 after acquiring an additional 121,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Wingstop by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,107,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $284,253,000 after acquiring an additional 19,540 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

