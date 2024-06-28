WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) Shares Down 0.3%

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $83.64 and last traded at $83.91. 31,445 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 53,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.19.

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.73 and a 200 day moving average of $83.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.67.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 107,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,359,000 after purchasing an additional 10,257 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 5,415.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 362,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,452,000 after buying an additional 356,357 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,008,000.

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies with high dividend yields selected from the WisdomTree Dividend Index.

